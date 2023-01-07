Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $9.15 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,924 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.46) to GBX 2,922 ($35.20) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,950 ($35.54) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Stock Up 3.2 %

Shell stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

