Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $9.15 Million Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 234.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,290 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $314.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

