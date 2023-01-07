Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $9.75 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,159,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 25,116,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,402,000 after buying an additional 2,965,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after buying an additional 163,532 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,982,000 after buying an additional 12,589,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after buying an additional 1,069,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,062,000 after buying an additional 241,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Performance

NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Vipshop

VIPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.61.

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Featured Articles

