Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,256,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,456,000 after acquiring an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,070,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,754,000 after acquiring an additional 168,284 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,021,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after acquiring an additional 586,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,041,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,717,000 after acquiring an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

