Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,964,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,524,000 after purchasing an additional 217,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,133,000 after purchasing an additional 630,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,181,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP stock opened at $149.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $217.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.81 and its 200 day moving average is $156.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.70.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

