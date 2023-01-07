Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $8.95 Million in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 637,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,951,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the second quarter worth about $230,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter worth about $333,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EHAB. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $186,111.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gregory S. Rush acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $105,327.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,615.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,111.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $164,903.

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.25.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $265.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.62 million. Enhabit had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

