Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $4.53 Million Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 73.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Down 4.0 %

GH opened at $25.95 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 140.58% and a negative return on equity of 145.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.