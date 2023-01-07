Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 19,180 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,132,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Codexis by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,018,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,576,000 after acquiring an additional 926,159 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 73,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Codexis by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 751,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 113,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,486,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,917,000 after acquiring an additional 543,936 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDXS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $202,855.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,215 shares of company stock valued at $625,548 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $5.38 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

