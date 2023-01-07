Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,417 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 65,361 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $39.76 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.87 by ($2.69). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 39.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.