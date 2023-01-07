Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,027 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 72.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,590 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 82.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,087,000 after acquiring an additional 588,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,396,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Westlake by 189.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after acquiring an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Westlake by 31.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,353,000 after acquiring an additional 168,840 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLK. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Westlake from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 price target on Westlake in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average is $98.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 28.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

