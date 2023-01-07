Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,923 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 191,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,472,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 44,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 45,610.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 483,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 482,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

