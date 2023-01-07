Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 8,257 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in AppLovin by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 231,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $1,143,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of APP opened at $9.72 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
