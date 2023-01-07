Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,279,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 1,815.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

