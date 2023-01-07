Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 611,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44,961 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 30.8% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 146.67%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

