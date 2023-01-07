Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,828 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,828 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

