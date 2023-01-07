Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,145,404 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,145,404 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in STORE Capital by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in STORE Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 334,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE STOR opened at $32.07 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $34.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.91.
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.
