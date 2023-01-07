Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 122,901 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,325,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,901 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $34.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.00 million. Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

AMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.