Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,012 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,012 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 922,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,391,000 after buying an additional 63,374 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 18,062 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the period.

Shares of SHYG opened at $41.62 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $45.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11.

