Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,328 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,328 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 447.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 664,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.19.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. Equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 68.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

