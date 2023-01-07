Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 181,758 Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,758 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TDCX were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDCX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TDCX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDCX stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.17. TDCX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. TDCX had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TDCX Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

