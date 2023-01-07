Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 22,868 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,868 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in JD.com by 95.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 43.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in JD.com by 99.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 4.4% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. Citigroup upped their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

Shares of JD opened at $64.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

