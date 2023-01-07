Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 31,061 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,061 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:SRC opened at $40.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.32). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $180.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 139.47%.

Insider Activity at Spirit Realty Capital

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRC. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

