Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 382 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

NYSE SQM opened at $79.68 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $47.82 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

