Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 54,112 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 648,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,112 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,282 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,729 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,446,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,149,000 after buying an additional 771,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DISH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

DISH Network Price Performance

NASDAQ DISH opened at $15.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $37.28.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.