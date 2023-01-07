Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 58,680 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 788,063 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 58,680 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,109 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 60,180 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 47,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lyft to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lyft to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.41.

Lyft Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $45.81.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.