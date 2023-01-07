Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 79,137 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,181,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,137 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Farfetch by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 124,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Farfetch by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Performance

NYSE FTCH opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.