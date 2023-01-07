Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,224 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth $108,564,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,626,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,252,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $30,787,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 564.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 424,173 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

CIEN opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,691.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $946,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,691.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,588 shares of company stock worth $2,147,325 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

