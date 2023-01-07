Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,366 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Cuts Dividend

RHP opened at $79.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 87.72%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.