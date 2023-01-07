Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 590,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,807,000 after buying an additional 1,156,923 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 38,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter.

OFC stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

