Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 1,623.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $359,751.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,575 shares in the company, valued at $13,177,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $359,751.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,177,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $1,693,684.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,458,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,738 shares of company stock worth $42,435,950. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian Trading Up 1.1 %

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.45.

Shares of TEAM opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.21. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $352.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.