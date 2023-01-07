Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $32.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.89.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $39.13.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at $32,680,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at $32,680,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,868,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,023.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,143 shares of company stock worth $9,255,251 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 37.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 58.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

