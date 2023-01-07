Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,022 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,381 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Targa Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of TRGP opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.49. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 2.30.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.08%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

