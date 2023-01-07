TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNX. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,709 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,644,000 after purchasing an additional 432,189 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 189.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 229,997 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 18.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,410,000 after purchasing an additional 205,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $17,308,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $52,552.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,416.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $52,552.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,416.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,963,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,424 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

SNX opened at $99.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average is $94.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $115.31.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

