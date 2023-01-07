Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Gap Up to $26.71

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNKGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.71, but opened at $27.32. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 1,155 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The company has a market cap of $918.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $144.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.19 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

