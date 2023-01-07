Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Gap Up to $26.71

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.71, but opened at $27.32. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 1,155 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $918.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.11). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $144.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

See Also

