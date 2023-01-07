Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 142.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $113.06 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.62 and a 200-day moving average of $229.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

