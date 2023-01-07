Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 196.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla Trading Up 2.5 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

Shares of TSLA opened at $113.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.57. The stock has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

