Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Raised by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,394 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.7% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,648,999,000 after buying an additional 308,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,388,761,000 after purchasing an additional 197,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.14.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.