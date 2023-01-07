Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,163,000 after buying an additional 432,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after buying an additional 86,838 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after buying an additional 778,961 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.68.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $93.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $993.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

