The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 450 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.42) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 320 ($3.86) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.43) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 330 ($3.98) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.23) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 555.75 ($6.70).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 372.20 ($4.48) on Friday. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 369.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 361.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.47.

In related news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk purchased 10,192 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £39,646.88 ($47,767.33). Insiders have bought 10,321 shares of company stock worth $4,009,570 in the last three months.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

