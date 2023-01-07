Theodore Blegen Sells 1,884 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $649,904.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,017,162.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,196 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $466,834.68.

On Friday, November 4th, Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $291,351.06.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $367.45 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.68 and its 200 day moving average is $400.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.