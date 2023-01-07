Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 11,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $52.69 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 367,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after buying an additional 53,470 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Newmont by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

