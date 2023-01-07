Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,146 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $224.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $323.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.31 and a 200 day moving average of $251.72.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.88.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

