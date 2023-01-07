TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Raised to $63.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $55.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.58. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $64.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,100 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $253,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $80,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,808 shares in the company, valued at $876,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,100 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $253,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,563 shares of company stock worth $5,679,207. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.