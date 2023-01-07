Trevian Wealth Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 873 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Tesla by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,733 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.62 and a 200 day moving average of $229.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

