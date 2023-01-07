Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 218 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 916.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $261,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.36. The company has a market capitalization of $878.16 billion, a PE ratio of 79.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

