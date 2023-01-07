Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,988.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,482.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 23,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 22,120 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,103.5% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 68,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 65,294 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,805.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,471.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 94,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 88,226 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,952.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 76,928 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average is $102.95. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

