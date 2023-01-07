Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $67.95 and a one year high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

