Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4,199.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 386.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

TRN stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.80. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.80%.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

