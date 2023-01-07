TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 234.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 582.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.14.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.